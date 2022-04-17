RASH - Patricia G. (nee Iudice)
Of Lancaster, NY, April 14, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Rash, Sr.; loving mother of Thomas Jr. (Darbi) Rash and Ann (Dennis) Cronin and the late Francis (JoAnn) Rash; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC church, Lancaster, Tuesday, April 19, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.