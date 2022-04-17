Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia G. RASH
RASH - Patricia G. (nee Iudice)
Of Lancaster, NY, April 14, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Rash, Sr.; loving mother of Thomas Jr. (Darbi) Rash and Ann (Dennis) Cronin and the late Francis (JoAnn) Rash; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC church, Lancaster, Tuesday, April 19, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.