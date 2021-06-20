RICHERT - Patricia A.

Of Williamsville, entered into rest on June 9, 2021 at the age of 70, after a short illness. Loving daughter of the late John and Rosemary (nee Haefner) Richert; beloved sister of Kathleen Schumacher and James Richert; cherished aunt to one niece, four nephews, and great-aunt of ten. No service will be held as Pat's wishes were to donate her body to UB Medical School. Pat was a VP and CIO of Mark IV industries in Amherst, NY. After retirement, Pat volunteered for many causes including visiting the sick at Hospice Care and aides shopping. Donations can be made in Pat's honor to Hospice of Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.