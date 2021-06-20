RICHERT - Patricia A. Of Williamsville, entered into rest on June 9, 2021 at the age of 70, after a short illness. Loving daughter of the late John and Rosemary (nee Haefner) Richert; beloved sister of Kathleen Schumacher and James Richert; cherished aunt to one niece, four nephews, and great-aunt of ten. No service will be held as Pat's wishes were to donate her body to UB Medical School. Pat was a VP and CIO of Mark IV industries in Amherst, NY. After retirement, Pat volunteered for many causes including visiting the sick at Hospice Care and aides shopping. Donations can be made in Pat's honor to Hospice of Buffalo.
My condolences to Kathy & Bill, Jim & Laurie, Jen & Rob, Jay & Carrie, JJ & Gail, Kevin & Lindsay, Mark & Alyssa and all the great nieces & nephews. Pat was a dear friend but because of all of you, she was more like family. I will miss our outings to see musicals & plays, visits to the wineries, dinner dates, playing cards, watching the Food Network and all the family parties. Greatful for many years of happy memories, she will be missed. Love to you all.