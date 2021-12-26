Menu
Patricia RICOTTA
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
RICOTTA - Patricia
(nee Gallagher)
December 20, 2021 of North Collins, NY, at the age of 83 Years. Beloved wife of the late Francis Ricotta. Loving mother of Denise (Nathaniel) Wilson and Thomas (Connie) Ricotta. Grandmother of Alex, Nick and Aaron. Sister of Sharon Gallagher and the late Eugene and Douglas Gallagher. Friends may call for a Memorial Visitation, Monday, from 4-8 PM, at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), N. Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, at 10 AM, from Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Langford, NY. Please assemble at church.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
Langford, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your loss. Fond memories of seeing her at the Farm table discussing issues with her family.
Patrick Gallagher
December 28, 2021
Sharon, Sorry to hear of Pat's passing. I extend my condolences to you, as well as to Denise & Tom. My thoughts are with you. Alan
Alan Avery
Friend
December 27, 2021
Tom, Connie and Boys. So sorry to hear of Tom's mom passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Judy and Bob mammoser
Friend
December 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love Al and Debbie Olsen
Al Olsen
Family
December 25, 2021
So sorry to hear. Big love and hugs to you and your family. Godspeed Patricia. Your legacy carries on with the beautiful family you created.
Mike Cartechine
Friend
December 23, 2021
So sorry for the family and friends for your loss. At least we have wonderful memories to look back on. Prayers and love to the family.
Gerry and Dave Carrera
Family
December 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss Kathy Spicola
Kathy Spicola
Friend
December 22, 2021
Sharon so sorry to hear of your loss. Our prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Jim and Carolyn Mathis
Friend
December 22, 2021
