RICOTTA - Patricia

(nee Gallagher)

December 20, 2021 of North Collins, NY, at the age of 83 Years. Beloved wife of the late Francis Ricotta. Loving mother of Denise (Nathaniel) Wilson and Thomas (Connie) Ricotta. Grandmother of Alex, Nick and Aaron. Sister of Sharon Gallagher and the late Eugene and Douglas Gallagher. Friends may call for a Memorial Visitation, Monday, from 4-8 PM, at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), N. Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, at 10 AM, from Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Langford, NY. Please assemble at church.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.