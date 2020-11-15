CIECHALSKI - Patricia Rose (nee Mazzu)
Of Lancaster, entered into rest November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Ciechalski; devoted mother of Nick, Chris and Jon Ciechalski, Angela Damian, Marisa Lebron, Liz Johnson and Pam Copeland; cherished grandmother of Sedonia, Ireland, Spartacus, Mia, Eli, Lily, Zoey, Vincent, Vanessa, David, Tasha, Dymond and Paco Jr.; loving daughter of the late Patrick Sr. and Betty Mazzu; dear sister of Patrick Mazzu Jr. and Betty Mazzu; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Patricia loved music, shopping, her job as a nurse, and football, especially the Buffalo Bills. More than anything, she loved her grandchildren. No prior visitation. Memorial gathering to be held at a later date at the family's convenience. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.