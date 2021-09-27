Rosinski - Patricia A.
Of Hamburg, NY, September 25, 2021. Daughter of the late George and Bertha (nee Dengler) Rosinski; dear sister of Trudy (late Edwin) Prusak, Evelyn (late Raymond) Kryszak and late Raymond (late Judith) Rosinski; survived by loving nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. No prior visitation. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.