SCALZETTA - Patricia
August 26, 2020. Beloved mother of Rebecca (Joshua Kenna) Scalzetta; grandmother of David and Will; sister of Nancy (Wayne) Barnhard and Delphine Jankowski; niece of Elsie Olden. Also survived by nieces and nephews and one great-niece. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, Saturday morning, at 9:30AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitations. Masks required. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 28, 2020.