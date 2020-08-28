Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia SCALZETTA
1962 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1962
DIED
August 26, 2020
SCALZETTA - Patricia
August 26, 2020. Beloved mother of Rebecca (Joshua Kenna) Scalzetta; grandmother of David and Will; sister of Nancy (Wayne) Barnhard and Delphine Jankowski; niece of Elsie Olden. Also survived by nieces and nephews and one great-niece. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, Saturday morning, at 9:30AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitations. Masks required. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
29
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church
, Lancaster, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.