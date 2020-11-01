SCHMIDT - Patricia "Patti"
(nee Koch)
Passed away on October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark Schmidt; dear mother of Meghan (Dave) Baldys, Sean Lindaman, Michael Schmidt and Robin (Jason) Anderson; loving grandmother of Ethan and Peyton; daughter of the late Harold "Red" and Mary (Dragone) Koch; sister of Michael (Sharon) Koch and Marianne (late William) O'Brien; sister-in-law of Robert (Kathleen) Schmidt Jr., Raymond (Marguerite) Schmidt, Ann (Anthony) Andriaccio and Daniel (Tamara) Schmidt; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Patti was an employee and part of the American Red Cross for over 32 years. After leaving their National Headquarters in Washington, DC, she joined and became part of the Cerus Corporation family as a Senior Deployment Manager located in Concord, California. Friends and family may call on Tuesday from 4-8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, on Wednesday, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hope Chest PO Box 1021, Getzville, NY 14068. Patti was a proud member of Hope Chest and the Dragon Boat Team. Online register book online at www.CANNANFH.com
