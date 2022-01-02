Menu
Patricia H. SCHNIREL
SCHNIREL - Patricia H. (nee Hogan)
Of Getzville, entered into rest December 28, 2021, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Robert Schnirel; devoted mother of Michael (MaryAnn) and Kevin (Kathleen) Schnirel; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Patricia retired from Kenmore East where she taught for many years and lived in Vero Beach, Florida and Waverly Beach, Ontario in the summers. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
