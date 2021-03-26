THOMPSON SCHOLZ - Patricia A.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 25, 2021. Beloved wife of 35 years to Robert M. Scholz; devoted mother of Kelly (Andrew) Strachan Joss, Vanessa (Christopher) Scholz Duhan and Dee (Frank) Federico; cherished grandmother of Kristopher Joss, Lily Duhan and Nicholas and Christina Federico; loving daughter of the late Duke and Salena Thompson; dear sister of the late Janet Insalaco and the late Kathleen "Katy" Ciancio; favorite niece of Aunt Mickey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park Monday morning at 10 o'clock. The Mass will also be livestreamed online at (www.olshop.org
). Please assemble at church. Entombment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Patricia was a well known local Real Estate Broker and Realtor Emeritus of the Nation Association of Realtors. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.