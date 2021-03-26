I had lived next to Pat's mother-in-law when I bought my first place. I had come to know Pat and her husband when they would be over to check on Helen. Over time, I would often talk to Pat in passing. When it was time for me to move on from Wimbledon, Pat was the only person I would consider to help me through this process. Not only did she help sell my townhouse, but she spent a great deal of time with me finding my house in Snyder. Pat often comes to mind when I look at my Buffalo Bills calendars or when I pass Wimbledon on my way to the southtowns. Pat smiled the most when talking about her family. My deepest condolences to Pat's family and all those who were fortunate enough to be in her circle.

colleen April 12, 2021