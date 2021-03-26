Menu
Patricia A. SCHOLZ
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
THOMPSON SCHOLZ - Patricia A.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 25, 2021. Beloved wife of 35 years to Robert M. Scholz; devoted mother of Kelly (Andrew) Strachan Joss, Vanessa (Christopher) Scholz Duhan and Dee (Frank) Federico; cherished grandmother of Kristopher Joss, Lily Duhan and Nicholas and Christina Federico; loving daughter of the late Duke and Salena Thompson; dear sister of the late Janet Insalaco and the late Kathleen "Katy" Ciancio; favorite niece of Aunt Mickey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park Monday morning at 10 o'clock. The Mass will also be livestreamed online at (www.olshop.org). Please assemble at church. Entombment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Patricia was a well known local Real Estate Broker and Realtor Emeritus of the Nation Association of Realtors. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
I had lived next to Pat's mother-in-law when I bought my first place. I had come to know Pat and her husband when they would be over to check on Helen. Over time, I would often talk to Pat in passing. When it was time for me to move on from Wimbledon, Pat was the only person I would consider to help me through this process. Not only did she help sell my townhouse, but she spent a great deal of time with me finding my house in Snyder. Pat often comes to mind when I look at my Buffalo Bills calendars or when I pass Wimbledon on my way to the southtowns. Pat smiled the most when talking about her family. My deepest condolences to Pat's family and all those who were fortunate enough to be in her circle.
colleen
April 12, 2021
All of us at Edna Louise Liq. offer up our condolences. Pat and I worked together on so many estates over the years and I referred her to clients all the time. She will be greatly missed. Wonderful friend!
Charmaine Then
April 5, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Pat's passing....she handled my Dad's house sale for his estate back in 2014...Pat was really great to work with...I'm sure she will be missed ...ray fisher
Ray Fisher
April 4, 2021
Thinking of you and your family Bob, and wishing you moments of peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Kimberly McQuate
March 29, 2021
Dear Bob, my sincere condolences to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
John Zydel
March 28, 2021
I offer my sincere condolences to Bob and all of Patricia's loved ones. She was a beacon of light in the real estate community, always cheerful and well respected. She will be greatly missed.
phyllis j milazzo
March 27, 2021
Pat was a wonderful neighbor when I lived at Wimbledon and really the heart of the neighborhood! My prayers and deepest sympathy to you, Bob and family.
Terry Siuta
March 27, 2021
Dear Bob & family. My sympathy during this most difficult time. Pat was such a bright light in our community.
Jeanne Brown
March 27, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Pat´s passing. Healing thoughts to you, Bob, and to all the family.
Karen Scholz Sloan
March 27, 2021
Bob, My deepest condolences to you and your family. Pat was one of the first people I met in Wimbledon Village when I moved in. She was always kind and had a big smile on her face. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. RIP Pat.
Barb Cross
Neighbor
March 26, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your entire family. As the sorrow diminishes, the great memories flood in. Joe Vilardo
Joe Vilardo
March 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of Patsy's passing. Sending prayers to her family.
Jane Coffey Dean
March 26, 2021
We shared good laughs at Bahama House in Daytona Beach. Remember him in joy and health.
Judy and Michael Ordower
March 26, 2021
We are shocked and so very saddened to hear about your loss. Know that your Bahama House family keeps you in their thoughts and prayers.
Bob and Debbie Garchow
March 26, 2021
Dear Bob and family. So very sorry to hear about Pat. Please accept my deepest condolences.
Kathy Kraft
March 26, 2021
Smart, helpful, kind, sincere, pretty, I could go on and on about Pat's attributes. Sincere condolences to Bob and the kids. Rely on your beautiful memories.....DD
Dennis Dargavel
March 26, 2021
