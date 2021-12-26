SENESE - Patricia A.
Age 81, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her beloved family while under the care of Niagara Hospice. Born in Niagara Falls, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Rose (Kosinski) Bryk; beloved wife of Thomas A. Senese; loving mother of Maria (Bob) Hamilton, Theresa (Mark) Rampado, Paula Donovan and Loretta (Chuck) Giarrizzo; cherished grandmother of Victoria (Grant) Stella, Thomas Hamilton, Robert "Robby" Hamilton, Andrew Rampado, Collin Rampado, Tyler Rampado, Patrick Donovan, Brenna Donovan, Jillian Donovan, Leah Herman and Melissa Herman; and the dear sister of Sandie (Joseph) Lis and the late Jerome (Sharon) Bryk; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, from 3-7 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Patricia's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 12 Noon, in Holy Family Parish, at Mt. Carmel Church, 27th Street, and Independence Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. Please assemble at church. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Memorial offerings may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094 or Holy Family Parish, 1413 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14301. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences and full obituary.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.