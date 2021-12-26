Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. SENESE
FUNERAL HOME
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
SENESE - Patricia A.
Age 81, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her beloved family while under the care of Niagara Hospice. Born in Niagara Falls, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Rose (Kosinski) Bryk; beloved wife of Thomas A. Senese; loving mother of Maria (Bob) Hamilton, Theresa (Mark) Rampado, Paula Donovan and Loretta (Chuck) Giarrizzo; cherished grandmother of Victoria (Grant) Stella, Thomas Hamilton, Robert "Robby" Hamilton, Andrew Rampado, Collin Rampado, Tyler Rampado, Patrick Donovan, Brenna Donovan, Jillian Donovan, Leah Herman and Melissa Herman; and the dear sister of Sandie (Joseph) Lis and the late Jerome (Sharon) Bryk; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, from 3-7 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Patricia's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 12 Noon, in Holy Family Parish, at Mt. Carmel Church, 27th Street, and Independence Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. Please assemble at church. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Memorial offerings may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094 or Holy Family Parish, 1413 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14301. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences and full obituary.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.