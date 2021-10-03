SHAFFER - Patricia J.

(nee Goodemote)

Passed into eternity on August 17, 2021. She is survived by Joseph Kasinski loving soulmate; dearest mother of the late Robert Jr., Harry Shaffer and daughter Catherine D. Campbell; granddaughter Amanda Shaffer; great-granddaughter Mila Outwater; brothers and sisters, Alfred (Jeanette), Margaret (late James) Fanning, Kathleen (Robert) Hoeh, Robert (Sandra), Bruce (Marcia), and Eric (late Kathleen); also survived by 18 nieces and nephews. Patricia donated her body to the University of Buffalo. Memories may be shared at a Memorial Service held at Orchard Park United Methodist Church, 3700 N. Buffalo Street, Orchard Park, NY, Thursday, October 7th, at 12 Noon.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.