Patricia J. SHAFFER
SHAFFER - Patricia J.
(nee Goodemote)
Passed into eternity on August 17, 2021. She is survived by Joseph Kasinski loving soulmate; dearest mother of the late Robert Jr., Harry Shaffer and daughter Catherine D. Campbell; granddaughter Amanda Shaffer; great-granddaughter Mila Outwater; brothers and sisters, Alfred (Jeanette), Margaret (late James) Fanning, Kathleen (Robert) Hoeh, Robert (Sandra), Bruce (Marcia), and Eric (late Kathleen); also survived by 18 nieces and nephews. Patricia donated her body to the University of Buffalo. Memories may be shared at a Memorial Service held at Orchard Park United Methodist Church, 3700 N. Buffalo Street, Orchard Park, NY, Thursday, October 7th, at 12 Noon.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Orchard Park United Methodist Church
3700 N. Buffalo Street, Orchard Park, NY
