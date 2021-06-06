Menu
Patricia "Pat" SOBOL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
SOBOL - Patricia "Pat"
(nee Luba)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on May 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Sobol; devoted mother of Kenneth (Peggy) Sobol, Kelly (Bob) Ward, and Kami (James) Callahan; cherished grandmother of Kenneth, Nicholas, Alexis, Jenna, Liam, Emmet, and Kiah; adored great-grandmother of Sophia Zasowski; loving daughter of the late Walter and Mary "Mamie" Luba; dear sister to Walter Luba, Jr.; also survived by two sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Mother of Good Counsel, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Mother of Good Counsel
3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
