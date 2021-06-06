SOBOL - Patricia "Pat"
(nee Luba)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on May 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Sobol; devoted mother of Kenneth (Peggy) Sobol, Kelly (Bob) Ward, and Kami (James) Callahan; cherished grandmother of Kenneth, Nicholas, Alexis, Jenna, Liam, Emmet, and Kiah; adored great-grandmother of Sophia Zasowski; loving daughter of the late Walter and Mary "Mamie" Luba; dear sister to Walter Luba, Jr.; also survived by two sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Mother of Good Counsel, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
