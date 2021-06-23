STANTON - Patricia Ann (nee Carpenter)

June 21, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Michael R. Stanton Sr.; loving mother of Kathleen (Shawn) Gronachan, Karen (Frank Verso) Stanton, Michelle (Daniel Sr.) Walsh, Robin (Steve) Barber, Charles Stanton, Denise (Russ) Mongiovi, Joseph (Margery) Stanton Sr., Jayne Stanton, and the late Holly Stanton, Laurrie Gilson, Kenneth Stanton Sr., and Michael Stanton Jr.; sister of Ruth Dilena and James Carpenter; survived by 33 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral service from BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., on Friday, at 9 AM. Family present Thursday, 2-7 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.