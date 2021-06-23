Menu
Patricia Ann STANTON
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
STANTON - Patricia Ann (nee Carpenter)
June 21, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Michael R. Stanton Sr.; loving mother of Kathleen (Shawn) Gronachan, Karen (Frank Verso) Stanton, Michelle (Daniel Sr.) Walsh, Robin (Steve) Barber, Charles Stanton, Denise (Russ) Mongiovi, Joseph (Margery) Stanton Sr., Jayne Stanton, and the late Holly Stanton, Laurrie Gilson, Kenneth Stanton Sr., and Michael Stanton Jr.; sister of Ruth Dilena and James Carpenter; survived by 33 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral service from BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., on Friday, at 9 AM. Family present Thursday, 2-7 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
25
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Joseph Mancuso Family
June 23, 2021
WE ARE DEEPLY SADDENED TO HEAR OF PAT'S PASSING.SENDING OUR LOVE AND SYMPATHY
GARY AND KATHIE HERBY
Friend
June 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Ann Stanton
Family
June 23, 2021
