Patricia A. STEWART
STEWART - Patricia A.
(nee Fourneyron)
Of Kenmore, February 20, 2021. Beloved wife of 69 years to Peter W. Stewart; devoted mother of Stephen (late Beverly) Stewart and the late David (Cathy) and late Joel (Aileen) Stewart; loving grandmother of Maureen (Lance) VanDusen, Stephen, Jessica, Daniel Stewart and Kelly (Nicholas) Schreiner; great-grandmother of Lance, Colin, Liam and Lincoln VanDusen. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's RC Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., at Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, Saturday (February 27) at 10 AM. Final resting place, Holy Cross Cemetery. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be followed. Arrangements by D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, Kenmore, NY. Memorials contributions to Kenmore Mercy Hospital Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, 14217, are preferred. Condolences shared at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew's RC Church
1525 Sheridan Dr., at Elmwood Ave , Kenmore, NY
Feb
27
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
NY
