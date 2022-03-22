Menu
Patricia Ann STOKLOSA
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
STOKLOSA - Patricia Ann
Age 88, of Perrysburg, OH passed away March 15, 2022 at St. Clare Commons. She was born February 4, 1934 in Lackawanna, NY to Andrew and Katherine (Tomasek) Kaminski. Patricia worked in administration with the American Cancer Society for 15 years. She was a parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church. Patricia enjoyed doing puzzles and reading. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Stoklosa and daughter, Laureen (Don) Boring. Patricia is survived by her son, Gary (Dawn) Stoklosa; daughter, Andrea Kroma; grandchildren, Patti (Rick) Hansen; Jessica Boring; Andrew Boring; Bradley (Jen) Kroma; and Katie Kroma. Patricia will be laid to rest next to her husband, Henry at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice or the American Cancer Society in Patricia's memory. To leave a special message for Patricia's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.
