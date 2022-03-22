STOKLOSA - Patricia Ann
Age 88, of Perrysburg, OH passed away March 15, 2022 at St. Clare Commons. She was born February 4, 1934 in Lackawanna, NY to Andrew and Katherine (Tomasek) Kaminski. Patricia worked in administration with the American Cancer Society
for 15 years. She was a parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church. Patricia enjoyed doing puzzles and reading. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Stoklosa and daughter, Laureen (Don) Boring. Patricia is survived by her son, Gary (Dawn) Stoklosa; daughter, Andrea Kroma; grandchildren, Patti (Rick) Hansen; Jessica Boring; Andrew Boring; Bradley (Jen) Kroma; and Katie Kroma. Patricia will be laid to rest next to her husband, Henry at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice or the American Cancer Society
in Patricia's memory. To leave a special message for Patricia's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.