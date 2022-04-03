SVARCZKOPF - Patricia A.

(nee Bennett)

Age 87, died Friday, March 25, 2022. A native and life resident of the Tonawanda area, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bernice Neu Bennett. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John "Jack" Svarczkopf; daughters, Sheryl and Jill Svarczkopf and Jody (Gerald) Lippes; son, John (Melissa) Svarczkopf; grandchildren, Aaron, Danielle, Alexandra, and Max; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Carol) Bennett. Pat enjoyed a lifelong career pursuing her love of fashion. Services and entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum were private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements were entrusted to Lombardo Funeral Home, Amherst.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.