Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. SWEET
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
SWEET - Patricia A.
(nee Mcclary)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest August 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Sweet; devoted mother of Kenneth Sweet, Michael (Susan) Sweet and William (Linda) Sweet; dearest grandmother of Cathy (Fred) Herb, Erin (Jeramie) Neer, Sarah (Scott Green) Sweet and Kevin Sweet; great-grandmother of Freddy, Katie Herb, James, Abe Neer, Carsen and Haylee Green; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private Service was held at the convenience of the family. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Orchard Park. Pat was a retiree of the Buffalo News. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.