SWEET - Patricia A.
(nee Mcclary)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest August 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Sweet; devoted mother of Kenneth Sweet, Michael (Susan) Sweet and William (Linda) Sweet; dearest grandmother of Cathy (Fred) Herb, Erin (Jeramie) Neer, Sarah (Scott Green) Sweet and Kevin Sweet; great-grandmother of Freddy, Katie Herb, James, Abe Neer, Carsen and Haylee Green; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private Service was held at the convenience of the family. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Orchard Park. Pat was a retiree of the Buffalo News. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.