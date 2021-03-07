Menu
Patricia A. SZTABA
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
SZTABA - Patricia A. (nee Britt)
Of Victorville, CA, formerly of Lake View, NY, February 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas G. Sztaba; loving mother of Joseph, Robert, and Christopher Sztaba; dearest sister of the late Joan Koester; also survived by three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg at a date to be determined. Interment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Mrs. Sztaba was an Air Force veteran and Special Education Teacher for Lake Shore Central School district. If desired, donations to the American Alzheimer's Association can be made in her memory. Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Service
9:30a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
There is definitely in a better place but I know she will be greatly missed by those that loved her. Hold all your special memories tight. Sending sincere condolences with lots of hugs and love.
Reggie Vicki Hayes
March 7, 2021
Remembering your helpful spirit at the JT Waugh. Thank you.
Sandra Snashell
March 7, 2021
