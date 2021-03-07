SZTABA - Patricia A. (nee Britt)
Of Victorville, CA, formerly of Lake View, NY, February 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas G. Sztaba; loving mother of Joseph, Robert, and Christopher Sztaba; dearest sister of the late Joan Koester; also survived by three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg at a date to be determined. Interment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Mrs. Sztaba was an Air Force veteran and Special Education Teacher for Lake Shore Central School district. If desired, donations to the American Alzheimer's Association
can be made in her memory. Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.