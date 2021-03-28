So sad to see this. Pat took me under her wing as a sales rep. for World Book in 1987 when I was going through a tough part of my life as a young 22 year old. She was so kind, loving and generous and a wonderful human being. I will never forget our sales convention in Chicago that she persuaded I attend where I personally met Tom Hopkins a memory I cherish until today. Pat and I lost touch over the years but I never forgot her. I am saddened to find this doing a google search of past persons in my life who inspired me. May she rest in peace and my deepest condolences to her wonderful family.

Fred Trovato Work August 5, 2021