TRYBUS - Patricia R.
(nee Moses)
September 16, 2021, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Trybus, Sr.; loving mother of Alan (Mary C. Wasinger) Enault, Carol (Douglas) Van Dusen, Joseph P. (Laurie) Trybus, Jr., Mary Ellen (Joseph D.) Wasinger, Patti Trybus and Tammy Trybus; loving grandmother of Christopher, Heather, Jennifer, Andrew, Raymond, Dominique, Dylan and Nicolette and many great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Mary (late Vito) Jacobbi; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to an animal rescue group of one's choice. Interment to be held privately. Please share memories and condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.