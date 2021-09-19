Menu
Patricia R. TRYBUS
FUNERAL HOME
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY
TRYBUS - Patricia R.
(nee Moses)
September 16, 2021, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Trybus, Sr.; loving mother of Alan (Mary C. Wasinger) Enault, Carol (Douglas) Van Dusen, Joseph P. (Laurie) Trybus, Jr., Mary Ellen (Joseph D.) Wasinger, Patti Trybus and Tammy Trybus; loving grandmother of Christopher, Heather, Jennifer, Andrew, Raymond, Dominique, Dylan and Nicolette and many great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Mary (late Vito) Jacobbi; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to an animal rescue group of one's choice. Interment to be held privately. Please share memories and condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Sep
22
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Rest in peace Pat. You will be missed by all. To all the family, sorry for your loss. Your mother was a nice lady.
John Lozinsky
Work
September 22, 2021
Tammy and Family - I am so very sorry for your loss. Your mother was an absolutely beautiful person! My deepest sympathies to all of you
Kim (Needham) Durshordwe
Friend
September 22, 2021
My sympathies to the family. I grew up a block away and remember your mother well, always a nice lady. So sorry...
Lisa Brunetta (Burns)
Other
September 19, 2021
Rest In Peace Mom Pat.. You will be missed! The Suszek Family.. love always!!
Kathleen Suszek
Family
September 19, 2021
