Patricia TURK
FUNERAL HOME
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
TURK - Patricia (nee Kapsiak)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 26, 2021, at age 76. Loving mother of Cathleen (Scott) Stevens, Lynn (Joe Maisano) Kick and Debra (Ed) Riccio; devoted grandmother of Isabella, Amy and Ed Jr.; great-grandmother of Julianna, Edison and Johnny; dear sister of Christine (Art) Eisensmith, Joseph (Diane), Michael (Sam), Judy (John Kruse) Davis, Mark (Jean) and Stephen (Diane) Kapsiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, Thursday at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Donations in Patricia's Memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kolano Funeral Home
The Stevens Family
September 29, 2021
May she rest in Peace. Our prayers are with her and her family.
Phil and Ellen Vilardo
September 28, 2021
