TURK - Patricia (nee Kapsiak)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 26, 2021, at age 76. Loving mother of Cathleen (Scott) Stevens, Lynn (Joe Maisano) Kick and Debra (Ed) Riccio; devoted grandmother of Isabella, Amy and Ed Jr.; great-grandmother of Julianna, Edison and Johnny; dear sister of Christine (Art) Eisensmith, Joseph (Diane), Michael (Sam), Judy (John Kruse) Davis, Mark (Jean) and Stephen (Diane) Kapsiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, Thursday at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Donations in Patricia's Memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be shared at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.