WEATHERFORD - Patricia M.Age 91, February 18, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Katherine Weatherford; and also predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park was held privately. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com