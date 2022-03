ZENTAI - Patricia A.(nee Wurm)Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest March 1, 2021. Beloved wife of Alexander S. Zentai and devoted mother of Kimberly A. Zentai. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 5 PM. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com