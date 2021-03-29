Menu
Patrick J. DEVLIN
FUNERAL HOME
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
DEVLIN - Patrick J.
Age 78, of Grand Island, NY died March 27th, 2021. He was born in Waltham, MA. Patrick served his country honorably as a LT in the United States Air Force and then married the late Andrea (Gann) Devlin, in 1973. They lived together in Hollywood, CA before relocating to Nanuet, NY in 1987. Patrick was a longtime member of the Actors Equity Union as he spent many years working as the stage performer in California. He loved the performing arts and the producing original music. Patrick held multiple senior level management positions at the Mercedes Benz Corporation, until he retired in 2000. He was so passionate about the automobile industry, so he continued to work for Mercedez Benz of Greenwich until 2006 after retirement. Patrick is survived by his beloved son, Albert Jessica) Devlin; three grandchildren: as well as nephew, David Mancusi (Debbie) of Winchester, MA. For family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 5 PM on Thursday, April 1st, at SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY (716) 692-0271, followed by visitation until 7pm. (face masks required and COVID restrictions followed) Flowers are welcomed or donations may be made in Patrick's name to the Buffalo City Mission. www.BuffaloCityMission.org.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Apr
1
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathies to you and your family. May God Bless you, and wrap his arms around your hearts as you heal from your loss. .
Roger Marciszewski and Mary Olson
May 15, 2021
We are grateful to have met the Devlins and met Pat. He was amazing and Faith loved him just as much as River did
Raishawna, Jason, Faith Bryan
March 31, 2021
Jeanette Grimaldi
March 29, 2021
Condolences to Pat's family and friends. It was a pleasure to work with such a great guy at MB Manhattan and MBUSA(Montvale)
Steven Sliwicki
March 29, 2021
Sympathy to the Devlin family on their loss of Pat Devlin. I lost my Dad in February & it´s difficult. Joel Joyce
Joel Joyce
March 29, 2021
I worked with Pat for a number of years at MBUSA. He was a great guy and a terrific colleague. Rest In Peace Pat.
Gary Bowne
March 29, 2021
Although our hearts are broken by the loss of our beloved "Paddy" - We know that He and Andrea have reunited and are giving encore performances in heaven. So thankful for all the memories we have and will treasure them always.
Albert and Jessica Devlin
March 29, 2021
