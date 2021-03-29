DEVLIN - Patrick J.
Age 78, of Grand Island, NY died March 27th, 2021. He was born in Waltham, MA. Patrick served his country honorably as a LT in the United States Air Force and then married the late Andrea (Gann) Devlin, in 1973. They lived together in Hollywood, CA before relocating to Nanuet, NY in 1987. Patrick was a longtime member of the Actors Equity Union as he spent many years working as the stage performer in California. He loved the performing arts and the producing original music. Patrick held multiple senior level management positions at the Mercedes Benz Corporation, until he retired in 2000. He was so passionate about the automobile industry, so he continued to work for Mercedez Benz of Greenwich until 2006 after retirement. Patrick is survived by his beloved son, Albert Jessica) Devlin; three grandchildren: as well as nephew, David Mancusi (Debbie) of Winchester, MA. For family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 5 PM on Thursday, April 1st, at SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY (716) 692-0271, followed by visitation until 7pm. (face masks required and COVID restrictions followed) Flowers are welcomed or donations may be made in Patrick's name to the Buffalo City Mission. www.BuffaloCityMission.org
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2021.