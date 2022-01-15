GAMBINO - Patrick T.
Age 60, unexpectedly, January 12, 2022. Father of William S. (Sarah) Gambino and Rachael Burke; grandfather of Carmella, son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (nee Farless) Gambino; brother of James, Stephen J. (Mimi), Glen A. (Nancy), Gary D. (MaryJo Ben), Perry M. (Janet) Gambino and Marybeth (Salvatore) Pizzo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 16th, from 2-6 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, on Monday, January 17th, in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 150 Broad St., in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www. ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 15, 2022.