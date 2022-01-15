Menu
Patrick T. GAMBINO
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
GAMBINO - Patrick T.
Age 60, unexpectedly, January 12, 2022. Father of William S. (Sarah) Gambino and Rachael Burke; grandfather of Carmella, son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (nee Farless) Gambino; brother of James, Stephen J. (Mimi), Glen A. (Nancy), Gary D. (MaryJo Ben), Perry M. (Janet) Gambino and Marybeth (Salvatore) Pizzo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 16th, from 2-6 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, on Monday, January 17th, in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 150 Broad St., in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www. ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi RC Church
150 Broad St., Tonawanda, NY
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
CONDOLENCES, FAMILY AND FRIENDS, LOCAL #424
Carol Tracy
January 21, 2022
I worked with Pat for several years at AAM. He was a hard worker and great guy. A sweet soul. Please accept my condolences. Francine Fabozzi
Francine Fabozzi
Work
January 16, 2022
It is of Great Sadness to hear that Pat has passed away. I knew Pat from my college years at ECC-North Campus and Buffalo State College. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Paul RUSS Rossel
School
January 15, 2022
Very sorry to hear this. My condolences to all of Pat's family.
Vincent Inman
Friend
January 15, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Joe, Denise, Laura, Kristin, and Joey Gugino
Friend
January 15, 2022
