HAYES - Patrick J.
December 6, 2021, age 84, after a brief illness. Devoted father of Julia J. Hancock (Michael), James P. and Jordan M. Hayes. Loving grandfather and proud Epa of Nicole (Rich) Stokes, Michael Catania, Emily Hayes and Elena Hayes. Dearest brother of Gerald F. Hayes (Barbara Ann Rice). Cherished uncle of Gerald F. Jr. and Matthew Hayes. Caring companion of the late Betty Christensen. A retiree of the former Peter J. Schmitt Company, Inc., Patrick was the Director of Advertising for Bells Supermarkets in Buffalo and the company's Loblaws division in Erie, PA. No prior visitation. Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. If desired, memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Buffalo, Care For Our Aging Sisters Fund, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.