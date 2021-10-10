Menu
Patrick M. HICKEY
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY
Hickey - Patrick M.
Of Naples, FL, formerly of Lancaster, NY, September 14, 2021, age 59. Beloved son of the late Maurice and Elizabeth Hickey; devoted father of Ryan (Caroline) Hickey, Catherine Hickey and Patrick (Hailey) Hickey; proud grandfather of Bridget, Victoria and Rebecca; cherished brother of Kathleen (Donald) Karlinski, Maureen Albert, Timothy Hickey, the late James Hickey, Jean (James) Vogl and Elizabeth (David) Neidhart; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Patrick was born in Buffalo, NY on September 16, 1961. He grew up in Depew, attended St Mary's High School in Lancaster and Canisius College in Buffalo. Patrick received his degree in accounting in 1984, immediately earned his CPA and worked for Clark and Koller as an accountant, until he suffered a stroke in 1993 at age 31. Patrick was known for his athleticism, excelling in a variety of sports, most notably tennis and basketball. Patrick was a tennis instructor for the Lancaster Depew Recreation Department and at the West Seneca Tennis Center. He also coached the tennis team at St. Mary's High School. He was an avid and lifelong fan of the Buffalo Bills. His unrelenting courage, his sense of humor and amazing ability to remain lighthearted, despite the challenges he faced every day of his life, his perseverance and love of family and friends are what he will be remembered for the most. Family and friends may visit the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga on Friday, October 15th from 6-8 PM and Saturday, October 16th from 9-10 AM, where a Memorial Service will be held in Patrick's honor at 10 AM. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery at 11 AM. Masks will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Stroke Association in Patrick's name. Please share condolences online at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Oct
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
NY
Oct
16
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jean, we were so sorry to hear of your brother passing away. Sending you heartfelt sympathy and prayers of comfort. Mary
Mary and DAVID Binkley
October 15, 2021
Praying for strength and comfort during this difficult time. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mike and Kelly Mescall
Friend
October 15, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Stroke Association
October 11, 2021
My brother, Ron Rudnick always talked so highly of Pat. They had so many things in common and Ron used to tell me how courageous Pat was. I send you prayers and sympathy.
Carol Mahoney (Rudnick)
October 10, 2021
