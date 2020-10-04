Menu
Patrick J. "PJ" BLAKE
1950 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1950
DIED
September 17, 2020
BLAKE - Patrick J. "PJ"
April 8, 1950 - September 17, 2020, of Alden, NY. Father of Christopher and Elizabeth; dear brother of Martin, Christopher (Carol) and Shawn (Lori) Blake; loving uncle of Valerie, Yvonne, Paige, Dylan and Brie. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Saturday, October 10th, at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Friday, October 9th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. As you attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Please share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com


Dearest PJ my Friend. I shall miss your laughter smile and Friendship. I do pray that all the wonderful memories with you shall help all of us with our sadness and help to heal Our sorrow. I shall miss the joy on your face when you spoke of your latest Antique Car finds.
Blessings my Friend
Bonnie Hy, Neat Repeats
Alden Presbyterian Church
Bonnie Hy
Friend
September 21, 2020