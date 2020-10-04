BLAKE - Patrick J. "PJ"
April 8, 1950 - September 17, 2020, of Alden, NY. Father of Christopher and Elizabeth; dear brother of Martin, Christopher (Carol) and Shawn (Lori) Blake; loving uncle of Valerie, Yvonne, Paige, Dylan and Brie. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Saturday, October 10th, at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Friday, October 9th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. As you attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Please share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com