Dearest PJ my Friend. I shall miss your laughter smile and Friendship. I do pray that all the wonderful memories with you shall help all of us with our sadness and help to heal Our sorrow. I shall miss the joy on your face when you spoke of your latest Antique Car finds.

Blessings my Friend

Bonnie Hy, Neat Repeats

Alden Presbyterian Church



Bonnie Hy Friend September 21, 2020