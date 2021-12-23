KELLEY - Patrick
Of Lockport, NY, entered into rest on Monday, December 20, 2021, in Buffalo, NY. He was born in Lockport, NY on January 23, 1949, son of the late Laurens and Jean Davis Kelley. Pat served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong farmer, worked at Buffalo Bobcat, and loved the outdoors. Father of Justin Kelley and Jordan Kelley; grandfather of Emerald Kelley; brother of Sandy Wagner, Bob Kelley, Dennis Kelley and the late Tim Kelley. Family and friends may call at the RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2670 Main St., Newfane on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 4-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11 AM. Burial will be in Wrights Corners Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Newfane American Legion. Visit www.rutland-corwin.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.