Patrick KELLEY
FUNERAL HOME
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
2670 Main Street
Newfane, NY
KELLEY - Patrick
Of Lockport, NY, entered into rest on Monday, December 20, 2021, in Buffalo, NY. He was born in Lockport, NY on January 23, 1949, son of the late Laurens and Jean Davis Kelley. Pat served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong farmer, worked at Buffalo Bobcat, and loved the outdoors. Father of Justin Kelley and Jordan Kelley; grandfather of Emerald Kelley; brother of Sandy Wagner, Bob Kelley, Dennis Kelley and the late Tim Kelley. Family and friends may call at the RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2670 Main St., Newfane on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 4-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11 AM. Burial will be in Wrights Corners Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Newfane American Legion. Visit www.rutland-corwin.com to send the family a condolence.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
2670 Main Street, Newfane, NY
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
2670 Main Street, Newfane, NY
Jordan...So sorry for your loss... You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers...Janet O´Leary
Janet O'Leary
Family
January 4, 2022
To the Kelley family we send our sympathy and love to you all. Phil was on the Seabee Drill Team with Tim and Pat was part of the Kelley brothers package. We were all together in Rhode Island in the early '70's and had a great friendship with both of them. I can't tell you how many dozens of dinners I cooked for those guys! We remained in touch with Tim until his passing and also with Pat. He was here in Ohio to visit a couple years ago and the guys had a great visit. Sandy we appreciate your note re: Pat's death. He always called us at Christmas and we wondered why he didn't this year. The world has lost a great guy, always smiling, always talking farming, and a good friend to us for all these years. We will miss him so much.
Sincerely, Karen and Philip Buchmann Salem, Ohio
Karen








Philip Buchmann
Military
January 3, 2022
What a great friend and mentor! I value the many years we got to spend working together at Bobcat. He will be greatly missed and you are all in our thoughts and prayers. So sorry for your loss
Tim Freundschuh Family
Friend
December 28, 2021
Sorry to hear about you're lose you are in our thoughts and prayers, Don and Kathy
Don Halstead
Friend
December 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this difficult time
Heather Donohue
Coworker
December 26, 2021
Justin and Jordan - we are so sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad. May good memories be a comfort for you both.
Dan and Carol Sattelberg.
Friend
December 25, 2021
So sorry for you Bob , and all of your family !
Barbara and Roy Seamans
December 24, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Kelley Family. Pat was a great friend & co-worker at Bobcat for many years. He will be dearly missed.
Deborah Weir
Friend
December 23, 2021
My Sympathies to the Kelly's. RIP Pat.
Martin Viggato
December 23, 2021
Sorry to hear about Pat's passing. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Daniel & Jodi (Felvus) Zastrow
Friend
December 23, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the family for your loss. We will be thinking of you.
Duane and Gena Snyder
Friend
December 23, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Pat. Great man and even better friend. Will be missed by many. Thoughts and prayers to the entire Kelly family.
Tom Marvin
Friend
December 22, 2021
