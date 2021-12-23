To the Kelley family we send our sympathy and love to you all. Phil was on the Seabee Drill Team with Tim and Pat was part of the Kelley brothers package. We were all together in Rhode Island in the early '70's and had a great friendship with both of them. I can't tell you how many dozens of dinners I cooked for those guys! We remained in touch with Tim until his passing and also with Pat. He was here in Ohio to visit a couple years ago and the guys had a great visit. Sandy we appreciate your note re: Pat's death. He always called us at Christmas and we wondered why he didn't this year. The world has lost a great guy, always smiling, always talking farming, and a good friend to us for all these years. We will miss him so much.

Sincerely, Karen and Philip Buchmann Salem, Ohio

