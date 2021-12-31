LALLY - Patrick T.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Andrews) Lally; devoted father of Pamela Hulse, Lori Morse and Scott (Tracy) Covill; cherished grandfather of Desmond Hulse, Danielle Morse, Patrick Morse, Jenna Covill, Nicolas Covill and Joseph Covill; loving son of the late Thomas and Rita Lally; dear brother of Charles (Cheryl) Lally and the late Susan Miskey; also survived by several nieces. Patrick was owner of Oracle Junction Bookshop on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore for over two decades. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday (January 3rd) from 4-6:30 PM. Prayers and Military Honors will immediately follow. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.