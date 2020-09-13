KIRWAN - Patrick M.
Passed suddenly September 10, 2020. Loving father of Brianna, Courtney, Christopher and Bethanne; cherished grandfather of Peyton; beloved son of MaryEllen and the late Robert; caring brother of Micheal and John (Annette); uncle of Ashleigh (Michael) Jones, Audrea Kirwan, Jeannette, Elyse Grieco and Sean Kirwan; Patrick is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private Memorial Service is being planned at Mt. Olivet Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. May he finally find peace. Please share condolences online at www.jerfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.