Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patrick M. KIRWAN
KIRWAN - Patrick M.
Passed suddenly September 10, 2020. Loving father of Brianna, Courtney, Christopher and Bethanne; cherished grandfather of Peyton; beloved son of MaryEllen and the late Robert; caring brother of Micheal and John (Annette); uncle of Ashleigh (Michael) Jones, Audrea Kirwan, Jeannette, Elyse Grieco and Sean Kirwan; Patrick is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private Memorial Service is being planned at Mt. Olivet Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. May he finally find peace. Please share condolences online at www.jerfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.