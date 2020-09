KIRWAN - Patrick M.Passed suddenly September 10, 2020. Loving father of Brianna, Courtney, Christopher and Bethanne; cherished grandfather of Peyton; beloved son of MaryEllen and the late Robert; caring brother of Micheal and John (Annette); uncle of Ashleigh (Michael) Jones, Audrea Kirwan, Jeannette, Elyse Grieco and Sean Kirwan; Patrick is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private Memorial Service is being planned at Mt. Olivet Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. May he finally find peace. Please share condolences online at www.jerfh.com