Patrick A. McCUSKER
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
McCUSKER - Patrick A.
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lauri J. (nee Springer) McCusker; dearest father of Patrick D. (Jackie) and Nicole McCusker; loving grandfather of Ryleii and Duncan; loving companion of Angela Belknap; brother of Cindy, Kathy, Donna, Darlene and Dianne; survived by stepmother Sandy McCusker; and mother-in-law Suzanne Springer; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. of Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 2nd, at 11 AM, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Oct
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, NY
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. He was a great neighbor and friend.
Linda Gaydek
October 4, 2021
My condolences to the family, I have fond memories of playing ice hockey at LHS, with Pat, may his memory be eternal.
Steven J. Munich
Friend
October 3, 2021
Condolences to family
Stephanie Moskal
September 29, 2021
Rest in peace Pat.. you will be greatly missed. Your dedication to the community and people of Lackawanna was second to none. I hope your family can find peace in knowing that their dad touched so many people throughout his life. He was kind, caring and Always willing to roll up his sleeves and help anyone out. He's helped me over the years not only with my taxes but with the baseball organization, city clean ups, and just great advice. I'll miss arguing politics and talking Yankees ... Rest in Peace my Friend.
Ronald Schultz
Friend
September 28, 2021
Efrain Tirado
September 28, 2021
our deepest sympathies. Your dad was a wonderful man and loved you both endlessly. I am happy to think of him and Lauri are together again. Love you both!
Lisa
September 28, 2021
Nicole and Patrick i so sorry for your loss and I will keep you guys in my prayers. I am sure he is reunited with your mom. Your father was a very good man and I am lucky to say he was a great friend of mine. Over 20 years him and I did a lot together I will miss him dearly.
Daniel Eckert
September 28, 2021
We're so sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed.
Dave & Antoinette VanHouten
Friend
September 28, 2021
Patrick and Nicole, I am so saddened to hear of your father´s passing. May he be resting with the angels and May Jesus be holding you in His loving arms in your time of sorrow. God Bless! Mrs. Voigt
Sharon Voi
September 28, 2021
