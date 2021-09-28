McCUSKER - Patrick A.
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lauri J. (nee Springer) McCusker; dearest father of Patrick D. (Jackie) and Nicole McCusker; loving grandfather of Ryleii and Duncan; loving companion of Angela Belknap; brother of Cindy, Kathy, Donna, Darlene and Dianne; survived by stepmother Sandy McCusker; and mother-in-law Suzanne Springer; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. of Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 2nd, at 11 AM, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.