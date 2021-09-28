Rest in peace Pat.. you will be greatly missed. Your dedication to the community and people of Lackawanna was second to none. I hope your family can find peace in knowing that their dad touched so many people throughout his life. He was kind, caring and Always willing to roll up his sleeves and help anyone out. He's helped me over the years not only with my taxes but with the baseball organization, city clean ups, and just great advice. I'll miss arguing politics and talking Yankees ... Rest in Peace my Friend.

Ronald Schultz Friend September 28, 2021