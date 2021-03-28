MORRELL - Patrick "Paddy" Age 79, recently passed in his native Dublin, Ireland. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, his many family members, and friends in Ireland, England, Canada, Buffalo, New York, and other parts of the U.S.
Dear Peggy: I remember Paddy very well from the past. My deceased husband, Michael, and I spent many weekends with Paddy in Buffalo, New York. A group of Irish from Hamilton used to visit the Knights (just across the border). He was a character. My deepest condolences on your loss. We are all getting older now. Martin Myles (the first to die early and then my husband was the second). I have many great memories of those times and they bring me joy. Be safe in these turbulent times of the pandemic. RIP Paddy.