Dear Peggy: I remember Paddy very well from the past. My deceased husband, Michael, and I spent many weekends with Paddy in Buffalo, New York. A group of Irish from Hamilton used to visit the Knights (just across the border). He was a character. My deepest condolences on your loss. We are all getting older now. Martin Myles (the first to die early and then my husband was the second). I have many great memories of those times and they bring me joy. Be safe in these turbulent times of the pandemic. RIP Paddy.

June Byrne March 28, 2021