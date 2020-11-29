Menu
Patsy J. STEPIEN
STEPIEN - Patsy J.
(nee Renner)
Of Lancaster, November 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael; devoted mother of Ann (James) Bates and the late Randall Renner; loving grandmother of Nicole Bates (Andrew Jachimiak) and Jamie (Andrew) Jarmusz; cherished great-grandmother of Gemma Leigh; dear sister of William (Saundra) and the late Charlotte; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held. Mrs. Stepien was a member of the Lancaster Senior Citizens. Your condolences may be shared online at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
