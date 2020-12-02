HECK - Patty A. (nee Maze)
Of West Seneca, NY. November 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Heck. Dearest mother of Lisa (Robert) Breidenstein. Cherished grandmother of Bobby Breidenstein. Sister of Robert (late Genevieve) Maze, Michael (Barbara) Maze and the late Sandra (Paul) Brinkel. Sister in law of Florence (late George) Mergenhagen, Doris (late Richard) Flett and Shirley (Thomas) Ulrich. Godmother of Kathleen Mahany. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday 4-8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. The interment will be held privately by the immediate family. COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Blossom, 360 Main Street, Elma or Hospice Buffalo. Your online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.