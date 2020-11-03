KASPRZAK - Patty J.

(nee Rochevot)

After a lengthy illness, entered into rest on October 31, 2020, age 64. Wife of the late James Kasprzak; loving mother of three sons, Paul (Lori), David, and Mark Kasprzak; loving grandmother of Victoria, Paul, Ashton and the late Matthew; daughter of Joanne (Christian) and the late Robert P. Rochevot; survived by six sisters; Kathy (Timothy) Cook, Cindy (Keith) Pascucci, Amy (the late Dan) Skidmore, Mary Williams, Becky (Steve) Rosky, Christy (Gary) Shields; two brothers Stephen (Julia) Rochevot, John (Virginia) Rochevot and third brother, the late Robert A. (Beth) Rochevot; also survived by many nieces and nephews; Patty donated her body to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Program. Patty was a former employee of Erie County who worked at the Erie County Home and Infirmary in Alden, NY. Services will be private at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.