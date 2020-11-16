MONTALDI - Paul A.

November 14, 2020, of North Collins, NY at the age of 85 years. Loving husband of Michelle (Kallas) Montaldi; cherished father of Lynda (Barry) Francis, Paul "Bud" (Mary) Montaldi, Carol Montaldi, Gina (Jim) Wild, Frank (Katie) Montaldi, Laura Fiegel and Lisa (Edward) Thatcher; grandfather of Dustin, Kori, Anthony, Mitchell, Grace, Vincent, Lily, Sophia, Daniel, Geri and Danika; brother of Dr. David (Barbara) Montaldi and the late Ralph Montaldi, Rosemarie Osgood, Dr. Dominic Montaldi, Dr. Francis A. and Marie Montaldi. Friends may call Tuesday, 5-8 PM and Wednesday, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Route 62), North Collins, NY. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, at 10 AM from the North Collins Wesleyan Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Paul was a retired Ford Superintendent, North Collins School Bus Driver and manager of Shelly's Convenience, North Collins, NY. He was an Exempt member of the North Collins Volunteer Fire Company and Founder of the North Collins Emergency Squad. Social distancing and masks are required.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 16, 2020.