Paul A. MONTALDI
DIED
November 14, 2020
MONTALDI - Paul A.
November 14, 2020, of North Collins, NY at the age of 85 years. Loving husband of Michelle (Kallas) Montaldi; cherished father of Lynda (Barry) Francis, Paul "Bud" (Mary) Montaldi, Carol Montaldi, Gina (Jim) Wild, Frank (Katie) Montaldi, Laura Fiegel and Lisa (Edward) Thatcher; grandfather of Dustin, Kori, Anthony, Mitchell, Grace, Vincent, Lily, Sophia, Daniel, Geri and Danika; brother of Dr. David (Barbara) Montaldi and the late Ralph Montaldi, Rosemarie Osgood, Dr. Dominic Montaldi, Dr. Francis A. and Marie Montaldi. Friends may call Tuesday, 5-8 PM and Wednesday, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Route 62), North Collins, NY. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, at 10 AM from the North Collins Wesleyan Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Paul was a retired Ford Superintendent, North Collins School Bus Driver and manager of Shelly's Convenience, North Collins, NY. He was an Exempt member of the North Collins Volunteer Fire Company and Founder of the North Collins Emergency Squad. Social distancing and masks are required.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY 14111
Nov
18
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY 14111
Nov
18
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY 14111
Nov
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
N. Collins Wesleyan Church
, N. Collins, New York
To Paul’s wonderful family..... I know the heartache you’re going through! He will be missed by so many of us too! He was such a great guy! Ralph loved him like a brother! Hugs to all of you!
Mae Jeswald
Friend
November 15, 2020
I can not find the words to express the sorrow I feel for all of you ! Please accept my deepest, most heartfelt condolences.
Sharon Gallagher
November 15, 2020
Oh dear Paul, Bob was waiting for you! Please give him and Bobby a hug from me. You have a lot of friends that will be waiting for you. You will be missed! God Bless!
Judith Feltz
November 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss the price family
Jacob Price
Friend
November 15, 2020