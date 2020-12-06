Menu
Paul Andrews PAROSKI DDS
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
PAROSKI - Paul Andrew, DDS
January 14, 1922-November 29, 2020, of North Tonawanda. Devoted husband of the late Jacqueline (LoGrasso) Paroski, M.D.; loving father of Elizabeth (Paroski) Barlog M.D. (Kevin Barlog M.D.), the late John Paroski M.D., (Margaret Paroski, M.D.), and the late Paul Paroski Jr., M.D.; he is survived by his grandchildren, Jacqueline (Max) Bisbal, Andrew (Teala) Paroski, Lauren Barlog, M.D., John Barlog M.D. (Jade Thacker), and Allison Barlog; and great-grandchildren Simone Barlog, Mateo Bisbal, Nicolas Bisbal, Daniela Bisbal and Aria Paroski. No prior visitation. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John Paroski Memorial Award Fund, at SUNY at Buffalo School of Medicine. Arrangements made by SABER FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
To Liz, Kevin, my sister Margaret and the entire family, may I offer my heartfelt condolences. Ever since our families came together in the 70's, I've always looked up to Dr. Paul and Dr. Jackie as two of the most amazing leaders of our parents' generation, and two of the most kind and loving people on earth. Let our memories of all the love and good times shared with Dr. Paul give us comfort going forward.
John Werick
December 6, 2020