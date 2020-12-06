PAROSKI - Paul Andrew, DDS
January 14, 1922-November 29, 2020, of North Tonawanda. Devoted husband of the late Jacqueline (LoGrasso) Paroski, M.D.; loving father of Elizabeth (Paroski) Barlog M.D. (Kevin Barlog M.D.), the late John Paroski M.D., (Margaret Paroski, M.D.), and the late Paul Paroski Jr., M.D.; he is survived by his grandchildren, Jacqueline (Max) Bisbal, Andrew (Teala) Paroski, Lauren Barlog, M.D., John Barlog M.D. (Jade Thacker), and Allison Barlog; and great-grandchildren Simone Barlog, Mateo Bisbal, Nicolas Bisbal, Daniela Bisbal and Aria Paroski. No prior visitation. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John Paroski Memorial Award Fund, at SUNY at Buffalo School of Medicine. Arrangements made by SABER FUNERAL HOME.
