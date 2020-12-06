To Liz, Kevin, my sister Margaret and the entire family, may I offer my heartfelt condolences. Ever since our families came together in the 70's, I've always looked up to Dr. Paul and Dr. Jackie as two of the most amazing leaders of our parents' generation, and two of the most kind and loving people on earth. Let our memories of all the love and good times shared with Dr. Paul give us comfort going forward.

John Werick December 6, 2020