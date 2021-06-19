Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul P. BAKAYSA
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
BAKAYSA - Paul P.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, at the age of 86, June 17, 2021. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Ann Marie (Semian) Bakaysa; dearest father of Steven Bakaysa and Diane (Kenneth) McCaffrey; cherished grandfather of Ryan and Brooke McCaffrey; brother of Margaret Bakaysa, Joseph (Peggy) Bakaysa and the late John, Michael, Robert, Pauline Bakaysa and Mary "Honey" Rossi; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, 4-7 PM with a Panachida Service to follow at 7 PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc, 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, 10 AM at St. Mary's Orthodox Church, 940 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West, NY
Jun
20
Service
7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West, NY
Jun
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Orthodox Church
940 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Steve, so sorry to hear of your dad´s passing. Please accept my deepest sympathies. We all spent so much time together during rehab. I hope you can find peace knowing your mom and my dad will reunite with him in heaven.
Patti (Suriani)Lawrence
Friend
June 20, 2021
Steve sorry to hear of your dad's passing! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family! He's now with your mom who was so devoted to him at Greenfield. I lost Sharon last July so I know the feeling oh so well . My dad passed close to father's day as well! You were a very caring son and let give you peace!
Joe Suriani
Friend
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results