BAKAYSA - Paul P.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, at the age of 86, June 17, 2021. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Ann Marie (Semian) Bakaysa; dearest father of Steven Bakaysa and Diane (Kenneth) McCaffrey; cherished grandfather of Ryan and Brooke McCaffrey; brother of Margaret Bakaysa, Joseph (Peggy) Bakaysa and the late John, Michael, Robert, Pauline Bakaysa and Mary "Honey" Rossi; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, 4-7 PM with a Panachida Service to follow at 7 PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc, 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, 10 AM at St. Mary's Orthodox Church, 940 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.