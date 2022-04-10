BARBUS - Paul M.
Of Lackawanna and Snyder Beach, at the age of 66 on April 8th, 2022.Beloved Husband of Vicki L. (nee Becker) Barbus. Loving Father of Kelly M. (Jason Dunshie) and Brett (Beth) Barbus. Brother of Rosemarie (late Victor) Cutonilli and John (Patricia Barbus. Grandfather of Natalie Rose Barbus. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 3-7 p.m. at O'CONNELL - MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, same location as "Norman E. Gannon & Sons", 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (716-823-0124). Mr. Barbus was a member of the Knights of Columbus - Msgr. Nash Council # 3875. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to South Buffalo Community Table, P.O. Box 1067; Buffalo, NY 14220. To share memories and online condolences, please visit OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.