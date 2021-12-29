BARONE - Paul A.
Of West Seneca, NY. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 27, 2021 at Sloan Comfort Care Home after a brief illness. Beloved husband of 62 beautiful years of Teresa (nee Goulding); loving father of Paul (Nicole), Mary (Joseph) Bitka, Robert (Jacqueline), Julie (Gerard) Kapuscinski, William, and David (Kymberley); cherished grandfather of Chelsey, Maria, Steven and Sarah; brother of Gregory (Joyce) and predeceased by Robert (Shirley), Theodore (Kathryn), Donald (Helen), Norine (Sebastian) Sisti, Dorothea (Nicholas) Insana; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday, 4-7 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9 AM at St. Gabriel R.C. Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sloan Comfort Care Home, 17 Gierlach St., Sloan or by Venmo @SloanComfortCareHome. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.