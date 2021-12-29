Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul A. BARONE
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
BARONE - Paul A.
Of West Seneca, NY. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 27, 2021 at Sloan Comfort Care Home after a brief illness. Beloved husband of 62 beautiful years of Teresa (nee Goulding); loving father of Paul (Nicole), Mary (Joseph) Bitka, Robert (Jacqueline), Julie (Gerard) Kapuscinski, William, and David (Kymberley); cherished grandfather of Chelsey, Maria, Steven and Sarah; brother of Gregory (Joyce) and predeceased by Robert (Shirley), Theodore (Kathryn), Donald (Helen), Norine (Sebastian) Sisti, Dorothea (Nicholas) Insana; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday, 4-7 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9 AM at St. Gabriel R.C. Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sloan Comfort Care Home, 17 Gierlach St., Sloan or by Venmo @SloanComfortCareHome. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
31
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel R.C. Church
5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Mary.. sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. Prayers are on the way for your entire family.
Greg & Jennifer Jones
December 31, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. It´s always hard to lose a loved one, but parents are the only ones who have known us all our lives. The passing of the mantel that goes along with the loss of a parent has a unique sadness attached to it. You are in our thoughts and prayers. The family of Edward Grucza
Lynn Grucza
December 29, 2021
Dear Mary and family, because I call myself your friend, I laugh when you laugh and mourn when you mourn. May you feel our dear Lord by your side during this difficult time. Thinking of all with prayers and love during this sad time
Lorraine
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results