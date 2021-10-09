BILLMAN - Paul R.
October 7, 2021, age 97. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Biletsky); dear father of Scott
(J. Christine) Chiriboga, Christian (Jennifer) and Roberta (Adriano) De Moura; dear grandfather of Anna, Julia, Aidan, Kirsten and Elena; dear brother of Betty Borden and the late Edward, Charles, Catherine Bowler, Frederick and Ruth Daigler; brother-in-law of the late Robert Biletsky; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Urban- AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd. Mr. Billman was a US Army Veteran of WWII. Share condolences at Mr. Billman's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2021.