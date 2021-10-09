Menu
Paul R. BILLMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road
Buffalo, NY
BILLMAN - Paul R.
October 7, 2021, age 97. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Biletsky); dear father of Scott
(J. Christine) Chiriboga, Christian (Jennifer) and Roberta (Adriano) De Moura; dear grandfather of Anna, Julia, Aidan, Kirsten and Elena; dear brother of Betty Borden and the late Edward, Charles, Catherine Bowler, Frederick and Ruth Daigler; brother-in-law of the late Robert Biletsky; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Urban- AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd. Mr. Billman was a US Army Veteran of WWII. Share condolences at Mr. Billman's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Oct
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Fourteen Holy Helpers Church
1345 Indian Church Rd., NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
I am very sorry for your loss. Paul was my mentor and friend. I enjoyed many conversations with him. He was such a gentleman. RIP Mr. Billman.
Dave Lina
October 9, 2021
