Paul Edwin BLUM
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA
BLUM - Paul Edwin
Age 74 of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away on September 8, 2021. Born on August 16, 1947, he was the son of the late Anna Fritz and Herbert Blum. Beloved husband to Phyllis Geyer Blum for 53 years. Loving father to Shannon (Bill) Johnson. Dear brother of Dennis (Kathy) Blum and brother-in-law of Christine (the late Michael) Blum. Loving uncle to Christian (Anne Marie), Matthew, and Michael Blum and Craig (Laura) Bulas. Paul was also survived by many great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was the former Director of Visual Merchandising for GNC in Pittsburgh. He was an avid fly fisherman and woodworker. Paul will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724)260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
