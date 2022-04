BUNNELL - Paul A.

Of Eden, NY, entered into rest March 26, 2021, age 64. Beloved husband of Sandy L. (Southworth) Bunnell; loving father of Kelly (Matthew) Carlson and Eric (Nicole) Bunnell; brother of the late Peter Bunnell. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.