Budzyn - Paul C.Of South Buffalo, NY, September 21, 2020. Beloved son of the late Joseph Budzyn and Elizabeth (nee Jakubowski) Barbera; loving father of Alexander, Victoria, Julia and Ayana Budzyn and Nicholas (Jill) Kruse; cherished dzia dzia of Brooklynn and Jackson Kruse, and Eva Palowitch; dearest brother of Robert (Catherine), Chris, and the late Joseph Barbera; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'Connell St., Buffalo, NY 14204 (please assemble at the Church). Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.