Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul C. BUDZYN
Budzyn - Paul C.
Of South Buffalo, NY, September 21, 2020. Beloved son of the late Joseph Budzyn and Elizabeth (nee Jakubowski) Barbera; loving father of Alexander, Victoria, Julia and Ayana Budzyn and Nicholas (Jill) Kruse; cherished dzia dzia of Brooklynn and Jackson Kruse, and Eva Palowitch; dearest brother of Robert (Catherine), Chris, and the late Joseph Barbera; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'Connell St., Buffalo, NY 14204 (please assemble at the Church). Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.