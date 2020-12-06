ZIPP - Paul C.
November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Guarcello) Zipp; dearest father of Sheri (Kevin) Zipp-Getz, Michelle, Stephen and Terri Zipp; loving grandfather of Nicholas (Kelly) Melligan, Devin Zipp, Kayla Melligan, Cassie Clemente, Alexis Clemente, Connor Bain, Stephen Zipp II and Sheldon Zipp; brother of the late Richard (Patricia) Zipp, and Cheryl (Lee) Nowicki. A Private Service was held. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.