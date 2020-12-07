Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul C. ZIPP
ZIPP - Paul C.
November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Guarcello) Zipp; dearest father of Sheri (Kevin) Zipp-Getz, Michelle (Joseph) Clemente, Paul J. (Laura) Zipp, Stephen Zipp, Terri Zipp; loving grandfather of Nicholas (Kelly) Melligan, Devin Zipp, Kayla (William Neuman) Melligan, Cassie Clemente, Alexis Clemente, Connor Bain, Stephen Zipp II and Sheldon Zipp; brother of the late Richard (Patricia) Zipp and Cheryl (Lee) Nowicki. Paul was a retired Buffalo Housing Authority Canine Officer, retired from Bethlehem Steel and a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran. A Private Service was held. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.