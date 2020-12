ZIPP - Paul C.

November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Guarcello) Zipp; dearest father of Sheri (Kevin) Zipp-Getz, Michelle (Joseph) Clemente, Paul J. (Laura) Zipp, Stephen Zipp, Terri Zipp; loving grandfather of Nicholas (Kelly) Melligan, Devin Zipp, Kayla (William Neuman) Melligan, Cassie Clemente, Alexis Clemente, Connor Bain, Stephen Zipp II and Sheldon Zipp; brother of the late Richard (Patricia) Zipp and Cheryl (Lee) Nowicki. Paul was a retired Buffalo Housing Authority Canine Officer, retired from Bethlehem Steel and a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran. A Private Service was held. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 7, 2020.