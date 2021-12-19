COREY - Paul A.
Suddenly passed on November 30, 2021, age 54, Buffalo, NY. Paul was a graduate of SUNY at Buffalo. He worked in finance and insurance, most recently as a security guard for Securitas, in addition to many entrepreneurial endeavors. His sense of humor, kindness and candor will be greatly missed. Son of the late David A. Corey (2015) and Marianne Corey (nee Ochmanski). Dear brother of Tracie (Russell) Benfanti, Maria Corey Pecora & Diana Corey. Beloved uncle to Enzo, Isabella and Roma Benfanti; Gregory and Leonardo Pecora, as well as many relatives and dear friends, by which he was loved. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in March 2022. Please email us for details: [email protected]
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.