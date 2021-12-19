Menu
Paul A. COREY
COREY - Paul A.
Suddenly passed on November 30, 2021, age 54, Buffalo, NY. Paul was a graduate of SUNY at Buffalo. He worked in finance and insurance, most recently as a security guard for Securitas, in addition to many entrepreneurial endeavors. His sense of humor, kindness and candor will be greatly missed. Son of the late David A. Corey (2015) and Marianne Corey (nee Ochmanski). Dear brother of Tracie (Russell) Benfanti, Maria Corey Pecora & Diana Corey. Beloved uncle to Enzo, Isabella and Roma Benfanti; Gregory and Leonardo Pecora, as well as many relatives and dear friends, by which he was loved. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in March 2022. Please email us for details: [email protected]


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
I'm sorry to hear of Paul's passing. He had a terrific sense of humor. Sending prayers to his family and friends.
Kim Williams
March 4, 2022
Just found out and so sorry to hear of Paul's sudden passing. Prayers for his family. RIP Paul.
Michelle Imhof
Friend
January 10, 2022
I'm so sad to hear of Paul passing. Growing up with Paul was a time I'll never forget, he was a great funny guy. I've seen him a few times of the past couple years and he was still the exact same funny loveable person. Please accept my condolences. He will truly be missed.
Frank Provenzo
January 7, 2022
My deepest and sincere condolences to the family. RIP dear Paul Eileen,Frank, Peter & Greg Provenzo
Eileen Provenzo
Family
January 6, 2022
Maria Pecora
Family
December 22, 2021
Rest In Peace my lifelong friend (T-ball to today..) There we´re many good times and memories...your time ended way too soon. Keep us laughing and smiling (like you always did and few others could).
Dan Benfanti
Friend
December 22, 2021
