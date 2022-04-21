CRAWFORD - Paul H.
"Loving Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather." Paul H. Crawford of Cheektowaga, formerly of Olean passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Friends will be received at the LETRO-MCINTOSH-SPINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 646 E. State St., Olean on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 11 AM-12 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. The Rev. Reginald D. Smith Jr. will officiate. Interment will be in the Mount View Cemetery in Olean. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the St. Labre Indian School, Ashland Montana, 112 Labre Campus Drive, Ashland, MT 59003. Online condolences may be made at www.letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com
