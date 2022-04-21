Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul H. CRAWFORD
CRAWFORD - Paul H.
"Loving Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather." Paul H. Crawford of Cheektowaga, formerly of Olean passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Friends will be received at the LETRO-MCINTOSH-SPINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 646 E. State St., Olean on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 11 AM-12 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. The Rev. Reginald D. Smith Jr. will officiate. Interment will be in the Mount View Cemetery in Olean. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the St. Labre Indian School, Ashland Montana, 112 Labre Campus Drive, Ashland, MT 59003. Online condolences may be made at www.letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.